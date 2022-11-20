Nick Vujicic: No Arms, No Legs, No Worries!

Not Available

Nick Vujicic wants you to feel good about yourself. In his DVD titled, “No Arms, No Legs, No Worries!” Nick encourages audiences to focus on the positive and realize their true potential. This DVD contains several segments including various inspirational messages from Nick Vujicic; one for children, one for corporate audiences, and also a general inspirational talk. There is also a blooper reel, short biography, and photo slideshow. Make sure you get yourself a copy today and buy one for someone you know who needs some uplifting!