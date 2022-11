Not Available

Romp into 7 puppy play dates with your Nick Jr. pals! Roll with the PAW Patrol to rescue Super Pup Rubble as well as catch an out-of-control Robo Dog. Help Dora and Boots find a missing puppy and count on Team Umizoomi to save a lost dog too. Meet Bubble Puppy and other pets with the Bubble Guppies and join Blue as she prepares for a play date with her best puppy pal, Magenta! Plus, join Cesar Millan's son - "The Puppy Whisperer" - for a tail-wagging good time in Mutt & Stuff!