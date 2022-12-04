Nickelodeon Pinchface Bumper

Not Available

In a very psychedelic, pop art-inspired "room", we see to the right two picture frames with two fists made to look like faces (wearing a hat, some googly eyes, and painted-on "lips") and to the left a picture frame with the Nick logo in it. Two eyes, glasses, dentures and a tie drop down to the middle of the screen and float and bounce around while remaining in place to look like a face. As the colors of the background and even the Nick picture frame continually flash and change throughout the bumper, the fists do the "Nick Nick Nick" section of the Nickelodeon theme, with the Pinchface saying "Nickelodeon" (as it does this, the picture frame reads "Nickelodeon" instead of "Nick"). After the second time the Pinchface says "NickelOOOOOOdeOOOOON!", an orange background with "Nickelodeon" on it flashes three times.