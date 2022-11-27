Not Available

Nicki Minaj: My Time Now, grants exclusive access to the professional and personal life of illustrious female rapper, Nicki Minaj. Over the course of the hour-long documentary, fans are given unprecedented access to Minaj as she travels back to her native Trinidad, visits her family in Queens where she buys her mother a home, preps for her first VMA performance, and to the studio where she painstakingly works to put the final touches on her debut album. The documentary also features exclusive interviews with Minaj, where she opens up about her past, working with the world's biggest artists, as well as, the pleasures and perils of fame.