Nicky Deuce

2013

With a new name, a new attitude and new friends, life is lookin' good in Brooklyn but things start to take a turn for the weird when straight-laced Nicky starts shoplifting and sneaking into movie theaters without paying. Life gets even more weird when he meets his uncle's friends. When Nicky comes across his uncle's work bag filled with weapons and bulletproof vests, he's absolutely convinced that his uncle and his friends are gangsters!