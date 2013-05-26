2013

Nicky Deuce

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 26th, 2013

Studio

Nickelodeon Movies

With a new name, a new attitude and new friends, life is lookin' good in Brooklyn but things start to take a turn for the weird when straight-laced Nicky starts shoplifting and sneaking into movie theaters without paying. Life gets even more weird when he meets his uncle's friends. When Nicky comes across his uncle's work bag filled with weapons and bulletproof vests, he's absolutely convinced that his uncle and his friends are gangsters!

Cast

Cristine ProsperiDonna
Steve SchirripaUncle Frankie
Vincent CuratolaPaulie
Tony SiricoCharlie Cement
Michael ImperioliThe Doctor
Rita MorenoTutti

