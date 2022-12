Not Available

Deep in the Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar archipelago, a tribal reserve protected under Andaman and Nicobar Protection of Aboriginal Tribes Regulation, was one of the worst hit by the Tsunami of 26th December 2004. Self-subsistent and relatively isolated, post Tsunami the aboriginal world was suddenly invaded by unprecedented aid, developmental initiatives and mainstream integration. The film observes Nicobarese identity and cultural resilience.