Suddenly a thief named "Nidhiram Sardar" totally changed the life of Kolkata police. He theft from the dishonest businessman and distributed them to the poor. Mr. Gangaram an importer-exporter also faced the same at Hotel Love Bird. The owner of the hotel Sitesh Pyne a whimsical, high profile criminal become very anxious about the incident. On the other side Jamini, a young, smart girl is the only earning member of a middle class family suddenly faces some problem. Some unknown antisocial follows her regularly. In such a situation, she asks for help from Ram Prasad Singha. Ram Prasad who is a reputed singer as well as a bold man with his own values tries to reveal the problem. He puts his every effort and solves the case with the help of his relative Mallik and old friend Sanjay.