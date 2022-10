Not Available

Nidra (Malayalam: നിദ്ര) is a 2012 Malayalam film directed by Siddharth. The film is a remake of the 1981 film of the same name directed by Siddharth's father Bharathan. It stars Siddharth, Rima Kallingal, and Jishnu in the main roles. The songs were composed by Jassie Gift and the background score was by Prashant Pillai. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir. The film was well received by critics.