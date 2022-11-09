Nie ma zmiluj

Not Available

The film's heroes work in a company that distributes branded French wines. They are a group of friends, but their feelings are exposed to new attempts. Because in the world of salesmen there is no room for sentiments. Only sales counts, and everything can be anything. Piotr accidentally meets Irek, his school friend. Thanks to him, he gets a salesman job in Vinneka. She moves from a dilapidated bicycle to a company car, begins to succeed and falls in love with Monica, an ambitious salesmate who makes an instant career from the hostess to the head of the sales department. Young people soon realize that it's not easy to reconcile love with a career ...