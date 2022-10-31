Nie ten człowiek

Not Available

A surreal collage of interrelated threads revolving around history of thirty-year-old Kuba who, with his parents' encouragement, decides to take his first job. Though none too convinced, he starts work as a delivery man. Having set out on his first delivery soon after he witnesses a traffic accident. He ends up giving a statement at the police station. And his plans begin to unravel. By a twist of fate Kuba has no idea about the significance of the part he will have to play on this particular day.