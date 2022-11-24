Not Available

After eight years since NieR Gestalt/Replicant was released, with much anticipation from the fans, the first orchestra concert for the series “NieR Orchestra Concert 12018” is now available in Blu-ray!! This product includes all 21 tracks and the live-reading that were performed at the concert fully subtitled in English. Not only does this Blu-ray include footage of the concert itself, it also includes a feature where you can enjoy just the video that was shown on the screen during the concert. The orchestral arrangement version of Kainé (Salvation) (vocals by Emi Evans) and Weight of the World (vocals by J’Nique Nicole) have been newly recorded and are included in the disc as extra tracks, unique to this product. Enjoy the “memories of NieR” and the “orchestral music” along with video provided for these tracks.