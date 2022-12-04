Niet Tevergeefs

Not Available

The farm of Jan Alting, a Dutch patriot who has disowned his son for his collaboration with the occupying German forces, is known by the Dutch Resistance as a place of refuge for those who are in danger from the Germans. With the help of his daughter, Alting is currently providing shelter for Jewish couple Mark and Mary Meyer, van Nespen, an aristocrat with active links to the underground movement, and Bakker, a Communist wanted by the Germans for sabotage. When Jan's son Anton unexpectedly returns to his former home he orders his father to turn all shelterers in immediately -- or he will shoot them all. Jan is faced with the stark moral choice of failing those to whom he has given refuge, or conspiring with them to kill his own son.