Niezwykli przyjaciele

Not Available

Still grieving over the loss of his wife, widowed lawyer Jim Crawford (Michael Flynn) discovers a pack of orphaned wolf cubs who face certain death unless he takes them in. Unprepared for the task, but unwilling to see them suffer, he takes them into his care and keeping...with the help of an offbeat angel. It is a daunting task with unintended...sometimes hilarious consequences. As the wolf cubs grow, so does Jim's love for them. But wolves are creatures of the wild, and Jim is faced with the excruciating decision to return his companions from whence they came. When a greedy real estate developer (David Nibley) plans threaten the wolves survival, Jim must protect them in their natural habitat...and in the courtroom. Friends For Life is a heartwarming 3D adventure appropriate for all ages