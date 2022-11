Not Available

Escorted by wailing sirens, Aziz and Olek dash across an empty plain. The Dutch-speaking Aziz clearly does not know the terrain. Desperately, he tries to keep up with his burly companion, no matter how often the latter tells him to get lost. In a snow-clad and misty forest, Aziz drops behind after all. All alone, he is left to his own gut feeling. But perhaps this comes quite naturally to him.