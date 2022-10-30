Nigahen: Nagina Part II

Not Available

At the age of 7, Anand is caught by Tantrik Goraknath and is subsequently transformed into a snake by this sage. He is held captive in a box until 15 years has passed and Goraknath wants to obtain a priceless gemstone from wealthy Neelam, who's the only person that knows its location. And to carry out his task he decides to send Anand as a snake in the form of a human to Neelam, which Anand does, but both is attracted to each other, gets married and is settled down in Neelam's mansion. This gemstone is protected by two black snakes, whose magical powers has empowered Neelam's body, so that when Goraknath tries to harm Anand all his powers and mediations to Bhairavnath will all be in vain and for Neelam to project herself as the only snake god in the universe that has magical powers.