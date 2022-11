Not Available

Charles and Barbara are a devoted couple who, in seven years' marriage, have never spent a night apart. When they come up to town for a family engagement, an urgent business appointment obliges Charles to let Barbara go on without him. Left alone and bored in the hotel, Charles agrees to accompany a man-about-town friend to a nightclub. He gets helplessly drunk among dubious company, and come the morning finds that a hangover is the least of his problems..!