Night at the Erotic Museum

Not Available

When a down on his luck loser lands a job as a night security guard in the world famous Erotic Heritage Museum, he soon finds out the reports of the strange events taking place after hours are true. Reports are out that the exhibits come to life at night and have sex with the guests. James and Superstar Riley Reid who plays the museum tour guide soon are front and center engaging with Golden age porn stars who come to life when the doors lock for the night. Relive the classic pairings of Marilyn Chambers as she reunites with Johnny Keyes from Behind the Green Door. Watch Harry Reems discover the clit in Linda Lovelace's throat. Deep in her throat. Seka, John Holmes and Caligula run wild in a maze of sex artifacts dating back to the stone ages.