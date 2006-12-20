2006

Night at the Museum

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 20th, 2006

Studio

1492 Pictures

Chaos reigns at the natural history museum when night watchman Larry Daley accidentally stirs up an ancient curse, awakening Attila the Hun, an army of gladiators, a Tyrannosaurus rex and other exhibits. Larry tries desperately to keep the museum under control, but he's fighting a losing battle until President Teddy Roosevelt comes to the rescue.

Cast

Ben StillerLarry Daley
Jake CherryNick Daley
Carla GuginoRebecca
Robin WilliamsTheodore Roosevelt
Dick Van DykeCecil Fredericks
Mickey RooneyKaa

