Night at the Museum

Chaos reigns at the natural history museum when night watchman Larry Daley accidentally stirs up an ancient curse, awakening Attila the Hun, an army of gladiators, a Tyrannosaurus rex and other exhibits. Larry tries desperately to keep the museum under control, but he's fighting a losing battle until President Teddy Roosevelt comes to the rescue.
|Ben Stiller
|Larry Daley
|Jake Cherry
|Nick Daley
|Carla Gugino
|Rebecca
|Robin Williams
|Theodore Roosevelt
|Dick Van Dyke
|Cecil Fredericks
|Mickey Rooney
|Kaa
View Full Cast >