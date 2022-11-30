Not Available

Night at The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Matt Danner

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Studios

The animated film set to be released on Disney+ will center on Larry's son, Nick, who is hesitant to follow on his father's footsteps as nightwatchman. Aside from featuring most of the original trilogy's main characters, the film will also feature Kahmunrah from the second film, as well as Joan of Arc.

Cast

Joshua BassettNick Daley (voice)
Thomas LennonTeddy (voice)
Joseph KamalKahmunrah (voice)
Akmal SalehSeth (voice)
Steve ZahnJedediah (voice)
Jack WhitehallOctavius (voice)

Images