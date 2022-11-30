Night at The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

The animated film set to be released on Disney+ will center on Larry's son, Nick, who is hesitant to follow on his father's footsteps as nightwatchman. Aside from featuring most of the original trilogy's main characters, the film will also feature Kahmunrah from the second film, as well as Joan of Arc.
|Joshua Bassett
|Nick Daley (voice)
|Thomas Lennon
|Teddy (voice)
|Joseph Kamal
|Kahmunrah (voice)
|Akmal Saleh
|Seth (voice)
|Steve Zahn
|Jedediah (voice)
|Jack Whitehall
|Octavius (voice)
View Full Cast >