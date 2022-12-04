Not Available

"I would say that the films of Mike Kuchar interest me very much. Also, some footage by a young film-maker in Boston, Tom Chomont, his footage (unedited) for Night Blossoms. I was particularly impressed with Mr. Chomont’s footage because it reminded me of the painting (form and color) of Odilon Redon. Too often, the young new American film-maker will leave too many things to chance, thus avoiding that most import ant principle that, I fear, is lacking today in not only the amateur fields, but also in the professional, and that is arete, or excellence." (Gregory J. Markopoulos)