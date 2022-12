Not Available

Han Jae, who pretends to be a gay, lives off of cheating homosexuals. He gathers up gays by online chatting and overcharges them for the drinks, teaming up with the boss of a pub. And there is Hoon, a cute boy who seems to be attractive to gays, and Han Jae tells people that Hoon is his partner, which is not true. At the same time, Han Jae tries to ignore Hoon's feelings for him.