Night by the Seashore

Middle-aged municipal architect Mikko is frustrated with his job and his marriage, so for years he has directed his energy into renovating a turn-of-the-century wooden villa on the seaside. One beautiful summer evening Mikko and his wife Liisa invite old friends to a party in the villa: divorced intellectual Erik who gets along a little too well with Liisa; and noisy building contractor Hessu with his young and sexy new wife Pirre. Their increasingly drunken discussions are interrupted by a surprise visit from Mikko's and Liisa's daughter Jonna and her husband Pete. A conflict between the father and the daughter ensues in front of the guests.