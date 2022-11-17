Not Available

The disturbed young loner Paul is looking for his place in life in the urban 80s metropolis Night City. When the sleazy city infused with crime and violence pushes him to the edge, he decides to strike back against the scum. Falling in love with the young would-be prostitute Cindy gives Paul's life a new direction, but unreturned emotions pull him into a vortex of violence from which he cannot be saved. David, a ruthless cop, is on Paul's trail. In the streets of Night City, where the line between justice and injustice, morals and mania and life and death begin to blur, both antagonists enter collision course.