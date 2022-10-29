Not Available

"Night City Angels", featuring the wonderful music of Michael Kamen, is about a troubled young woman and her guardian angel, Amelia Earhart (whom only she can see, of course). Amelia is a member of an ad hoc committee, composed of Harriet Tubman, Joan of Arc, Daddy Bigbucks and Aristotle, to do something about other angels that do nothing but sit around and play their harps all day. The original film was released in the Seattle film festival in 1981. This 2014 edition has been remastered audibly and visually.