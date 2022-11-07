Not Available

Night Evil Soul

  • Horror

A beautiful, slutty witch moves to a village and starts tarting around. Her cat, yes her cat, is very jealous and kills the men who sleep with her. The villagers, naturally, lynch her but she rises from the grave and forms an army of cats to attack the village. The survivors burn her corpse and scatter the ashes in 'Black Cat' pond. 100 years later the witch and her cat return to resume their evil ways, focusing on a pair of young lovers

Cast

Lam Hak-Ming
Li Chu-Ying
To Man-Bo
Wang Si-Chang
Chao Yu-Ming
Yin Bing-Yan

