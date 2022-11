Not Available

A visitors’ day in a Parisian zoo is about to end. The last guests, tired with attractions, are going back home. What happens to the zoo residents, which are not closely looked at, after the gates are closed? Tired animals listen to one another’s voices. Slowly, their calls fall silent deeper into the night, which drowns each cage in darkness. Before it becomes completely dark, the birds once again announce from afar the end of a long day.