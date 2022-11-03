1948

Night Has a Thousand Eyes

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 1948

Studio

Paramount

When heiress Jean Courtland attempts suicide, her fiancée Elliott Carson probes her relationship to John Triton. In flashback, we see how stage mentalist Triton starts having terrifying flashes of true precognition. His partner, Whitney Courtland, uses Triton's talent to make money; but Triton's inability to prevent what he foresees, causes him to break up the act and become a hermit. Years later, Triton has new visions and desperately tries to prevent tragedies in the Courtland family. Can his warnings succeed against suspicion, unbelief, and inexorable fate?

Cast

Edward G. RobinsonJohn Triton / 'The Mental Wizard'
Gail RussellJean Courtland
John LundElliott Carson
Virginia BruceJenny Courtland
William DemarestLt. Shawn
Richard WebbPeter Vinson

