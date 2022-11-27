Not Available

Night Howl

    Kaci Evans, a socially awkward photojournalist who can’t seem to come to grips with the death of his mother. As a child, Kaci was psychologically traumatized after seeing his mother monstrously mauled by a large canine. Now that Kaci is an adult, he suffers constant night terrors and flashbacks to the time his mother was murdered. After numerous visits with his psychiatrist, Dr. Ezay, Kaci starts to question whether his nightmares are repressed memories, or are they something far more sinister?

