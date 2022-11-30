Night Master Low Light Shooting

Not Available

Statistics show that most gunfights occur at night in low light conditions. With that in mind, when is the last time you practiced shooting in low light with or without a flashlight? This program demonstrates several popular shooting techniques utilizing flashlights and tritium night sights. You'll learn the importance of moving once you have illuminated and identified the threat with your flashlight. And, you'll see a comparison of muzzle flash using several types of factory ammunition. Plus, this program includes a demonstration using a flashlight to clear and search a house. Literally a wealth of information and a "must-see" for anyone who owns a handgun for self-defense!