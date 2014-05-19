2014

Night Moves

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning, and Peter Sarsgaard star as radical activists surreptitiously plotting to blow up Oregon’s Green Peter Dam in an act of environmental sabotage. As their plan marches inexorably towards fruition, they soon discover that small steps have enormous consequences. "Old Joy" and "Wendy and Lucy" director Kelly Reichardt crafts another graceful and absorbing film about outsiders searching for a meaningful place on the edges of the system in this atmospheric suspense thriller.

Cast

Jesse EisenbergJosh Stamos
Dakota FanningDena Brauer
Alia ShawkatSurprise
Peter SarsgaardHarmon
Katherine WaterstonAnne
James Le GrosFeed Factory Clerk

