Night of Burning Flesh and Bones

Not Available

Photographer Jun-sik is normally preoccupied with work and neglects his family. Not spending enough time with his wife and daughter, it is no wonder Jun-sik has these strange dreams. In his dream, Jun-sik is walking along the street when he finds a necklace with a picture of a woman in it. He throws the picture out and goes to the hotel to give the necklace to his wife. That day, the woman in the picture, Chung-ah, comes to Jun-sik. She tells him that they were lovers in a past life. Chung-ah wants to rediscover her love with Jun-sik. He falls hard for her beauty. Jun-sik goes to a Buddhist monk and spends seven days in a room full of amulets, listening to the Buddhist monk's chants. Overcoming the seven days of hardship, Jun-sik goes to find Chung-ah with the Buddhist monk's Taoist magic. He attempts to turn her into ash. Jun-sik wakes up from his dream and vows to take care of his family better.