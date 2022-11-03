Not Available

Night of Courage

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Herbert Brodkin Productions

A young man is beaten to death. Now it's believed that he sought out sanctuary in the house of a man (Hughes), and that the man threw him out. And it's also believed that the boy being Hispanic was probably part of a gang and that the whole thing was gang related, so the police don't consider any need to investigate the incident. But a teacher (Kelly) doesn't believe this, and sets out to find out what happened that night by talking to the man, but he doesn't want to talk about it.

Cast

Daniel Hugh KellyPaul Forrest
Barnard HughesAbner Abelsen
Geraldine FitzgeraldAbby Abelsen
Lili TaylorMarina

View Full Cast >

Images