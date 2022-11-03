Night of Courage

Not Available

A young man is beaten to death. Now it's believed that he sought out sanctuary in the house of a man (Hughes), and that the man threw him out. And it's also believed that the boy being Hispanic was probably part of a gang and that the whole thing was gang related, so the police don't consider any need to investigate the incident. But a teacher (Kelly) doesn't believe this, and sets out to find out what happened that night by talking to the man, but he doesn't want to talk about it.