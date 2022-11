Not Available

Siamak is a thief who is working for Abbas Khalkoob. He lives with his gambler friend Taghi in a rented room. One day Siamak pick pocket a guy in the bus but Reza (Gogoosh) steals it from him. This leads these two to know each other and fall in love. Siamak brings Reza who is sick to his home to take care of him. Until they decide to steal from a company's safe which put them in troubles with Abbas and his gang.