Not Available

Night of the Bad Taste

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In this unusual format, entitled "The Night of Bad Taste", Flemish movie director Jan Verheyen did, several years in a row, present a somewhat eccentric movie-buff audience with a long succession of material from pictures that never made it into mainstream, being to gore, obscene, clumsy, grotesque etcetera to make the production work in its genre (in many cases horror) but somehow funny or fascinating in their own right as accidental persiflage, some almost bloopers which surprisingly survived the final cut.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images