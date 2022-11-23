Night of the Bad Taste

Not Available

In this unusual format, entitled "The Night of Bad Taste", Flemish movie director Jan Verheyen did, several years in a row, present a somewhat eccentric movie-buff audience with a long succession of material from pictures that never made it into mainstream, being to gore, obscene, clumsy, grotesque etcetera to make the production work in its genre (in many cases horror) but somehow funny or fascinating in their own right as accidental persiflage, some almost bloopers which surprisingly survived the final cut.