Night of the Demon

American professor John Holden arrives in London for a conference on parapsychology only to discover that the colleague he was supposed to meet was killed in a freak accident the day before. It turns out that the deceased had been investigating a cult lead by Dr. Julian Karswell. Though a skeptic, Holden is suspicious of the devil-worshiping Karswell. Following a trail of mysterious manuscripts, Holden enters a world that makes him question his faith in science.
|Dana Andrews
|Dr. John Holden
|Peggy Cummins
|Joanna Harrington
|Niall MacGinnis
|Dr. Julian Karswell
|Athene Seyler
|Mrs. Karswell
|Liam Redmond
|Professor Mark O'Brien
|Peter Elliott
|Professor K.T. Kumar
