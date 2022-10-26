1958

Night of the Demon

  • Horror
  • Fantasy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1958

Studio

Sabre Film Productions Ltd.

American professor John Holden arrives in London for a conference on parapsychology only to discover that the colleague he was supposed to meet was killed in a freak accident the day before. It turns out that the deceased had been investigating a cult lead by Dr. Julian Karswell. Though a skeptic, Holden is suspicious of the devil-worshiping Karswell. Following a trail of mysterious manuscripts, Holden enters a world that makes him question his faith in science.

Cast

Dana AndrewsDr. John Holden
Peggy CumminsJoanna Harrington
Niall MacGinnisDr. Julian Karswell
Athene SeylerMrs. Karswell
Liam RedmondProfessor Mark O'Brien
Peter ElliottProfessor K.T. Kumar

Images