Dogged by scandal, alcohol issues, rehab & suicidal thoughts Ricky Hatton, one day decides enough is enough. Its time to step back into the ring. This is about personal redemption. The film follows Ricky Hatton in the weeks running up to his final fight against Senchenko, including fight night itself ,where ringside cameras capture every moment prior to, during and after the fight, including inside the locker rooms and corridors.