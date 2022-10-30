Night of the Foxes

Not Available

Set over one day in the depths of the idyllic Kent countryside, we witness an orchard owner, faced with a failing crop and the pressures of parenting, tail spinning in all aspects of his personal life. His teenage daughter meanwhile, enjoys the unexpected meeting with her father's seasonal staff and takes the moment as a distraction from an otherwise lonely summer, forging an instant alliance with a young teenager. When the father, haunted by the disturbing shrieks of mating foxes, decides to take measures into his own hands by hunting them in the dead of night, things become perilous, as his daughter is getting familiar with her new friend on a midnight escapade, through the languishing orchards that her father stalks