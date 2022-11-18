Not Available

When the Parasol Corporation 'accidentally' releases the C Virus into Ferret City's water supply, all of the Cat Girls begin dying... except one. The Zombie Cat Girl and her army of evil bunnies has taken over. Now, the last three Cat Girls left alive head for the only place they think they will be safe, a cabin in the middle of the Haunted Forest. With more anime, horror movie, video game, and sci-fi references than you should make bad cat puns about, Hitomi, Fuko, and Narumi must try and survive the Night of the Living Cat Girl