Scooby Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang pick up hitchiking Gary Coleman, and the Mystery Machine soon proceeds to break down (multiple times) finally leaving them stranded at a haunted castle owned by David Cross. This Halloween special is an all-out spoof of the 1972 series "The New Scooby Doo Movies, " complete with multiple references and gags that take jabs at the original show, musical numbers by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Matthew Sweet, and concluding with a nonsensical ending.