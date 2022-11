Not Available

At the beach, a pumpkin washes ashore and is promptly and cruelly destroyed by two young women frolicking on the sand. When they crush the pumpkin, their legs become covered in an inexplicable red liquid. Fast forward to mischief night when these same two women and their friends find themselves being stalked by a killer Pumpkinman. Is he just a sicko in a costume or something more bizarre that has marked them for death?