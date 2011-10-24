2011

Night of the Pumpkin

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 24th, 2011

Studio

Sideshow Pictures

It's all Hallow's Eve, and geeky Steve and his buddy Cutter are holding a seance in the local cemetery. While foolishly messing with the dark forces of nature, they summon the soul of an ancient demon that possesses their Jack O' Lantern and goes on a carnivorous rampage. As the demonic pumpkin terrorizes the entire town, it grows larger and larger with every human soul it consumes! Now it is up to Steve to stop the monster pumpkin before it destroys his town and devours the woman he loves!

Cast

Damian MaffeiCutter
Ralph BraccoOfficer Randolph
Boomer TibbsScientist

View Full Cast >

