Night of the Pumpkin

2011

It's all Hallow's Eve, and geeky Steve and his buddy Cutter are holding a seance in the local cemetery. While foolishly messing with the dark forces of nature, they summon the soul of an ancient demon that possesses their Jack O' Lantern and goes on a carnivorous rampage. As the demonic pumpkin terrorizes the entire town, it grows larger and larger with every human soul it consumes! Now it is up to Steve to stop the monster pumpkin before it destroys his town and devours the woman he loves!