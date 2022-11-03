1984

Night Patrol

  • Comedy

Release Date

November 15th, 1984

The streets of Los Angeles are crawling with weirdos, hookers, peeping toms and perverts. And this time, they're wearing badges! Murray Langston, Linda Blair, Pat Paulsen, Billy Barty, Jaye P. Morgan, Andrew Dice Clay, Pat Morita, Kitten Natividad and The Unknown Comic lead a shameless all-star cast in this cult classic in the tradition of AIRPLANE and POLICE ACADEMY, filled with kooky cops, gassy midgets, tough lesbians, sick humor, gross gags, gratuitous nudity and more!

Cast

Pat PaulsenOfficer Kent Lane
Jaye P. MorganKate Parker
The Unknown ComicOfficer Melvin White / The Unknown Comic
Billy BartyCaptain Lewis
Pat MoritaRape Victim
Jack RileyDoctor Ziegler

