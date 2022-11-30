Not Available

'Night, Peace' takes the viewer on a journey into the nocturnal urban city tracing a route past sleeping buildings and empty Tube trains, through reflections of light and shadow playing on the river, and soaring high above the abstract maze of the city, as glimpses of spaces and lives normally invisible to us are revealed. A CreateLondon 2012 'Hidden City' commission. Director Eva Weber is an award-winning filmmaker whose work includes the short documentaries The Intimacy of Strangers, City of Cranes and The Solitary Life of Cranes.