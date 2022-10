Not Available

Shinji (Kazuki Kitamura) runs a bar. A woman named Moeko (Eriko Sato) appears in front of Shinji. In the past, Moeko stole 200,000,000 yen from member of the National Assembly. Shinji , Moeko, Detective Sone (Tetta Sugimoto) and a gang soon begin to collide because of the money.