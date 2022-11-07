Night Ranger: Midnight Madness Live in Japan

Not Available

Night Ranger performing live during the 1983 world tour. Little information is available on this title, except that it was sourced from an Asian VHS master, and performed at Kousei Nenkin Hall on December 13th, 1983. Track Listing: Play Rough, Penny, Rumors In The Air, Eddie's Coming Out Tonight, Call My Name, Passion Play, Touch Of Madness, Sister Christian, Sing Me Away, Night Ranger, Can't Find Me A Thrill, Don't Tell Me You Love Me, At Night She Sleeps, You Can Still (Rock In America).