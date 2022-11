Not Available

A beautiful housewife, Shannon (Sharon Kane) is bored with her marriage to Richard (Jessie Eastern) and she is constantly calling for release of her innermost passions. She falls prey to "The Night Temptress" (Mistress Jacqueline) who lures her into a journey of wild sexual fulfillment. We invite you to join Shannon as she enters into a world of romance, lust and perversion guided by the powers of "The Night Temptress."