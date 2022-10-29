1940

Night Train to Munich

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 28th, 1940

Studio

Gainsborough Pictures

When the Germans march into Prague, armour-plating inventor Dr Bomasch flees to England. His daughter Anna escapes from arrest to join him, but the Gestapo manage to kidnap them both back to Berlin. As war looms, British secret service agent Gus Bennet follows disguised as a senior German army officer. His ploy -- not unpleasant one -- is pretending to woo Anna to the German cause.

Cast

Rex HarrisonGus Bennett
Paul HenreidKarl Marsen
Basil RadfordCharters
Naunton WayneCaldicott
Felix AylmerDr. Fredericks
Wyndham GoldieDryton

