A story about genocide; A story about the depravity of human nature; A story about how justice isn't always served. It's a story that lays bare what sadism truly looks like, without reservation. It's a story about the Holocaust, but it's like nothing you've experienced before. Meet Laszlo Csatary--the most wanted Nazi war criminal alive today. Meet two of the women he condemned to death. Get up close and personal with the evil that exists in every human being.