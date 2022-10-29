Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge

Not Available

In another world, another time, all the old legends of vampires...of ghosts...of werewolves...and all manner of things that go bump in the night...are real. And as all the old legends make so very clear, humans are the natural enemies of...The Darkstalkers. Now, one man has made it his duty to seek out and destroy those who would threaten and eclipse humanity's future. Bearing a sword that seems almost...alive...he stands ready to fight all those who have dedicated their lives to The Dark. Yet, what of the Darkstalkers? Surely such powerful beings have their own reasons for what they do...and their own plans and ambitions concerning both the human world and...The Demon World. Based on a video game of the same name. OVA series consisting of four 45-minute episodes, known as "Vampire Hunter: The Animated Series" in Japan.