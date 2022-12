Not Available

Cadence Simon (Perinda Lowe), Conner Chase (Brendan O'Donnell) and Charles 'Ruckus' Sisper (Altorro Prince Black) journey to the location of a secret cult compound in search of two of their own. When they come under attack from an unknown force, they fortify and barricade themselves in a strategic position with an experimental all female squad capable of conducting operations in the spiritual realm. Who will survive to see the sun rise?